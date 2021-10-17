WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!
How often do you check your smartphone? A survey by the tech care company Asurion found Americans look at theirs 96 times a day. That’s about once every 10 minutes while you’re awake! That number is up 20% from a similar poll two years ago. Jittery investors tend to check their financial standing a lot. But how many times is too much? What does Tom and his staff tell their clients?
This Week In Wealth 10/14/21: The best advice to jittery investors
