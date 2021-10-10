This Week In Wealth 10/10/21: Will downsizing in retirement actually save you money?

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!

Will downsizing in retirement actually save you money? And, what if you want to upsize rather than downsize? %here are pros and cons and it’s not for everyone. An article by Motley Fool recommends asking questions like: Will a smaller home be more affordable and help pad your savings? Could living in a smaller space still make you happy? Or could you keep up with the maintenance of your larger place? How many visitors do you expect in retirement? Tom and Ilyce answer these questions and more!

