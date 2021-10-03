This Week In Wealth 10/03/21: Biden’s tax proposal for 401k conversions and other tax-related proposals

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!

There was a CNBC article describing that starting in 2022, “wealthy individuals with retirement accounts exceeding $10 million would be prohibited from contributing extra savings and would have a new required minimum distribution each year, according to an outline of tax legislation unveiled Monday by the House Ways and Means Committee.” What does this all mean? Ilyce and Tom discuss.

