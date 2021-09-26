This Week In Wealth 09/26/21: What is “The Great Resignation”?

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!

After discovering that they enjoy working from home, a new Bankrate survey shows roughly 55% of workers are looking for a new job. It’s being called “The Great Resignation.” If you’re deciding to move on, don’t forget about that 401(k)! Can you go through the options that people have and some of the mistakes people make when dealing with an old 401(k)?