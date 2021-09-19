The program “This Week in Wealth” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. is sponsored by Alpha Wealth Group. Tom Fortino is an investment advisor representative of Retirement Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered advisor. Alpha Wealth Group, WGN and RWA are not affiliated. Exposure to ideas and financial vehicles discussed should not be considered investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any financial vehicle. This information should not be considered tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult with professionals specialized in fields of tax, legal, accounting, or investments regarding the applicability of this information for their situation. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investments will fluctuate and when redeemed may be worth more or less than when originally invested. Any comments regarding safe and secure investments and guaranteed income streams refer only to fixed insurance products. They do not refer in any way to securities or investment advisory products. Fixed Insurance and Annuity product guarantees are subject to the claims‐paying ability of the issuing company and are not offered by Retirement Wealth Advisors. Insurance and annuities offered through Alpha Wealth Group, licensed in Illinois.

This Week In Wealth 09/19/21: Talking about risk and what happens to your cash if you don’t take enough risk over time

PHOTO: WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Alpha Wealth Group’s Tom Fortino

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!

An article in Smart Asset suggests that annuities, not bonds is a better way to both manage risk and develop guaranteed income in retirement. They also talk about the psychological benefit of having dependable income gives the retiree the license to spend and enjoy retirement more. Listen to the podcast to hear Ilyce and Tom’s thoughts on the topic of risk. then, to close out the podcast, Ilyce and Tom discuss managing income and cash flow in retirement and why it’s important.

