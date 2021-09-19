This Week In Wealth 09/19/21: Talking about risk and what happens to your cash if you don’t take enough risk over time

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!

An article in Smart Asset suggests that annuities, not bonds is a better way to both manage risk and develop guaranteed income in retirement. They also talk about the psychological benefit of having dependable income gives the retiree the license to spend and enjoy retirement more. Listen to the podcast to hear Ilyce and Tom’s thoughts on the topic of risk. then, to close out the podcast, Ilyce and Tom discuss managing income and cash flow in retirement and why it’s important.