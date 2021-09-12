This Week In Wealth 09/12/21: How to make sure you have enough money to fulfill your entire retirement

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!

If you ask a 65-year-old guy how long he thinks he’ll live, chances are he’ll say “80” – The Motley Fool says that’s the most common answer. But the Social Security Administration says the average 65-year-old man actually lives to be 85. That’s good, right? Well, it would be – if he has enough money to fund those additional five years. But nearly half of all older Americans are underestimating how long they’ll live. How can we possibly come up with a realistic retirement plan when we don’t know how many years to plan for? Listen to the podcast to find the answer to that and more!