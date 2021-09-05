This Week In Wealth 09/05/21: What’s the right amount of money for retirement?

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!

According to a new survey, Millennials think a $300,000 nest egg will give them a comfortable retirement, Gen X’ers say it’s closer to $500,000, and Boomers put the magic number at $750,000. Is there a particular number that we need to be shooting for or is that looking at it the wrong way?