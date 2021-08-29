This Week In Wealth 08/29/21: Changes in retirement laws are coming

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!

The Street is reporting there’s a good chance we’ll see more changes to our retirement laws between now and the end of the year. What are a few of the potential changes Congress is considering and what they would mean? Tom Fortino breaks it down.

Then later, Ilyce and Tom discuss, how to address the behavioral aspects of retirement spending. For example, the Spending in Retirement Survey and other research show savings regret — or sticker shock.