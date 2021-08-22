This Week In Wealth 08/22/21: What to do with your 401k when you leave a job

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more!

When you leave a job, Kiplinger says there are four options for what you can do with your 401(k). What are the pros and cons of each option you have?

Inc. magazine says one of the big retirement crises we’re facing involves baby boomers who are also small business owners. Their expertise is obviously in running a business, which is a very different skill set from designing a retirement strategy. Tom gives some advice to small business owners who might be listening.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, you can call at 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.