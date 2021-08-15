WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more! According to a new Vanguard report, the average 401(k) earned just over 15% last year. So, how did yours do? What do you think is a reasonable expectation for us to have, when it comes to the performance of our retirement accounts? Tom and Ilyce explain how to maximize those accounts.
Plus, Forbes says a lot of companies that still offer employee pensions are making lump-sum buy-out offers. What are some of the factors we should consider if we’re given that option? Tom has some advice you don’t want to miss.
If you’d like to get involved with the show, you can call at 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.
This Week In Wealth 08/15/21: Retirement account performances
WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more! According to a new Vanguard report, the average 401(k) earned just over 15% last year. So, how did yours do? What do you think is a reasonable expectation for us to have, when it comes to the performance of our retirement accounts? Tom and Ilyce explain how to maximize those accounts.