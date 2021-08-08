This Week In Wealth 08/08/21: Do you have the best retirement plan?

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more! One of the most basic retirement planning questions people have is … “How am I doing?” We want to know if we’re on track for a comfortable retirement, or if we might need to change something. To help, Fidelity came up with some so-called “benchmarks” for how much money we should have set aside, by certain ages. Tom and Ilyce break down the article and give advice as to how to approach your retirement plan.
If you’d like to get involved with the show, you can call at 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.
