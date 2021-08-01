WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more! One of the big topics they discuss was a recent story by Forbes magazine, there was an interesting point: One retiree could have a $250,000 nest egg and never worry about money. But another might retire with two-and-a-half million dollars and run out of money in just a few years.
How does Tom help his clients understand how much they’ll need? Plus how to make sure they’ll be okay? Tom and Ilyce discuss!
If you’d like to get involved with the show, you can call at 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.
This Week In Wealth 08/01/21: How to manage your retirement money
