WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week the discussion is on the roller coaster numbers Inflation rates and wages are coming across.
If you’d like to get involved with the show, you can call at 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.
This Week In Wealth 07-18-21: Inflation numbers are staggering
WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week the discussion is on the roller coaster numbers Inflation rates and wages are coming across.