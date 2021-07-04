WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. How many types of taxes are there? How can you plan for those taxes? Also how do you handle an income tax when you are retired?
If you’d like to get involved with the show, you can call at 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.
This Week In Wealth 07/04/21: Let’s talk about taxes!
