WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week in honor of Father’s Day, Ilyce and Tom talk about advice given from dad’s to their children when it comes to money or other areas of life. They also dig into how to manage your stock portfolio and what is the difference between an Index Fund and a Target Date Fund, and why Target Date Funds are becoming more popular.
If you’d like to get involved with the show, you can call at 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.
This Week In Wealth 06/20/21: Do you really know what you own?
