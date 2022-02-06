This Week In Wealth 02/06/22: Urgency on filing taxes this season

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Ilyce and Tom recap the reasons you will want to file your taxes early and electronically as well as why you may have to report illegal activities on your tax returns. They also elaborate on the number of fees you may face entering retirement.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.