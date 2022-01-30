This Week In Wealth 01/30/22: Going bananas in the stock market

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Last Monday, the stock market dropped 1000 points before recovering and going positive, while it dropped 800 points before recovering most of the gain on Tuesday. Now, the stock market has dipped into corrective territory, down 15% for the S&P and NASDQ at one point. Ilyce and Tom talk about ways to avoid dumping everything and running for the hills, as well as why this is a great time to have a financial advisor. Later on, they discuss a few of the changes for IRAs, 401(k)s and other qualified retirement plans.

