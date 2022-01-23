This Week In Wealth 01/23/22: Tax challenges to face this filing season

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

The IRS says it’s opening for business early this year, but it still hasn’t processed millions of tax

returns from last year. So, tax season is going to be a mess. Ilyce and Tom discuss the IRS’s urgency to file early and electronically, as well as reporting income from illegal activities. Later on, the team breaks down the new reality of retirement and the fees associated with it.

