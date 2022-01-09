This Week In Wealth 01/13/22: Inflation has reached the highest pace since 1982

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Earlier this week, it was reported that Inflation reached the highest pace since 1982, and it’s the 3rd month in a row that inflation was up over 6% on a year over year basis. Glink and Fortino talk about the concerns associated with this news and ways to make financial decisions based on it.

Later on, they talk about the question some soon-to-be retirees might be asking. Should the COVID Omicron variant postpone my plans to step away from my job this year?