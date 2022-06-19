WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

The stock market has been doing wild swings again, as the Federal reserve grapples with bringing down inflation, and there’s real pain out there for retirees who are living on a fixed income. This week, Ilyce and Tom talk about what to do if you’re living on a fixed income and inflation is going thru the roof.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.