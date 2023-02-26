WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare are apparently “off the table” as part of negotiations to deal with the nation’s debt ceiling. Ilyce and Tom talk about how retirement decisions might be impacted by cuts in the future. Later on, they talk misinformation and tackle social security myths.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.