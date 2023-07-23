WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Ilyce and Tom start off this week by discussing how economic news has turned positive and the worst of recession could be in the rear view mirror. Then, they talk about how the IRS has changed the rules when it comes to inheritance, and how it’s a good idea to take a mid-year financial evaluation for yourself.

