WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Ilyce and Tom start off this week with what’s going on with Target Date Funds and whether they should have a part in your portfolio. Then, they shift gears into how much retirement investors are paying in fees, whether it’s important to diversify income or taking social security and making the most of what else you have, and the long-term ramifications of using 401(k)s like checkbooks.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.