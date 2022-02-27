Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shakes up the markets

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Ilyce and Tom talk about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken up the markets and the realities of an up and down market affecting clients. Then, they discuss having cash in your mattress for retirement is the last thing wanted in retirement planning.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.