WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Last week, the Fed raised the short term rate a quarter point and recession has started to be thrown around the room as a possibility. Ilyce and Tom discuss what they’ve heard, what clients are saying as well how to prepare for a recession.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.