WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

The Fed continues to raise interest rates as it tries to control inflation while earlier this week, the Dow was exactly where it was a year ago. To top things off, the NASDAQ is down around 30 percent making it a lot to lose before retirement. Ilyce and Tom talk about the risk assessment that you should do and how that can help limit – or stop – some of the losses.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.