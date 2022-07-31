WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

So with inflation rising, the Federal Reserve Bank is also raising interest rates. Considering that some experts believe the Fed will raise interest rates 3 more times this year, Ilyce and Tom discuss how you should think about rising interest rates and your money?

