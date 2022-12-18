WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

For the last show of 2022, Ilyce and Tom recap some of the highlights of the year including the fastest rising interest rates ever, an incredibly wild ride in the stock market, and finding “missing money” while organizing retirement funds.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.