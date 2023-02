WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

This week Ilyce and Tom return to answer social security questions after the hornet’s nest they stirred up last week. Later, they discuss how to handle losing a fortune and how you can protect against it happening.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.