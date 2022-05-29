WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Inflation is at a 40-year high, and the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and get it under control. Ilyce and Tom discuss whether we are facing a major recession and how to advise against a possible recession around the corner. Later on, they cover gifting securities in retirement.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.