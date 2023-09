WGN Radio’s Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group gives you the latest financial business news, financial planning advice and more!

On this week’s show, Tom shares solutions to planning for the cost of Long Term Care, how to take advantage of the current tax code before it sunsets in 2026, and a few retirement quiz questions to test your knowledge.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.