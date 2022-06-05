WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

According to the BMO Real Financial Progress Index, 25% of Americans are delaying retirement because of inflation and the economy. Ilyce and Tom talk about why, as inflation pushes up prices on things such as rent, groceries and gasoline. Then, if you worry about healthcare costs in retirement, you’ll want to hear the advice they have to share.

