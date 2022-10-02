WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

For people with retirement accounts, there may be the question of whether their retirement investments are playing out or if the current market status is just a blip. Ilyce and Tom dive into the cavalier term of “blip” and how no one truly knows where the market will end up.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.