WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Ilyce and Tom start off 2023 talking about the New Year’s Financial Resolutions they make each year along with resolutions from listeners and clients. Later on, they discuss how the new year will play out and their advice in the event of a mild recession.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.