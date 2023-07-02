WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

This week, Ilyce and Tom kick off the holiday weekend discussing the release of the Allianz Life Quarterly Market Perceptions Study 2023 Q2, and what this means for portfolio management. Later on, they share investment and retirement mistakes, expenses most retirees underestimate, as well as the new wave of investors and future retirees.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.