Navigation for an early retirement

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

After NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his early retirement, many people began to focus on early retirement of their own. Ilyce and Tom share items people should think through including income sources, making savings and investment plans, or accounting for healthcare. Later, they discuss changing your focus from bonds to annuities.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.