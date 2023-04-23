WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

After last week’s discussion of the new Bankrate study, Ilyce and Tom start the show off answering listener calls about helping their children’s financial independence. Later, they advise on monetizing retirement off your home, working with a financial advisor, and what to do if the stock market crashes.

