WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

More than half of Americans who rent had a rent increase last year, and Ilyce and Tom start off talking about rules for Social Security income for people who are living on a fixed income, with limited opportunities to make additional money. Later, they discuss how investors are reacting to recession fear and a controversial paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.