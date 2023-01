WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

A new survey by Transamerica shows most American workers expect to continue to work after reaching retirement age. Ilyce and Tom discuss how to help people make working past 70 a choice and not something they have to do to survive.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.