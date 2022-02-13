WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

This week Ilyce and Tom talk about some of the issues relating to love and money and how tough it is to talk about money with someone you love, whether that’s a partner, spouse, parents, children, relatives or friends. Then, the discussion moves to what someone might have to think through to get to early retirement.

