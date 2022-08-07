WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

With the stock market up from the low yet still down 10-20%, new construction has fallen 8%, existing home sales stalled, and the recent news that the GDP was negative in Q2, Ilyce and Tom question whether the country is in a recession.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.