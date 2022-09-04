WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said this week she sees interest rates rising considerably higher before the central bank can ease off in its fight against inflation. With the potential of interest rates staying above 4% through 2023, Tom and Ilyce discuss how that might change advice they give people regarding inflation, spending during retirement or even investments.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.