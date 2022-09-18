WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Although gas prices are falling, the markets are reacting badly to the current inflation rate of 8.3% while the Fed is expected to raise rates at least 75 basis points. Ilyce and Tom talk about what they are hearing from clients and what advice is being given to help react to the economic situation.

