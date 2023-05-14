WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Inflation has eased, the Fed raised the interest rate, unemployment is at an all-time low and Ilyce and Tom talk about how you should be reacting to these developments. They also answer listener questions on investing your required minimum distribution, converting an IRA, and discuss the change in 401k tax status.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.