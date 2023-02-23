WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

How people give gifts and what they give tells you a lot about compatibility and whether they’re good long-term partners. Ilyce and Tom discuss gifts of real estate, stock, trusts, and how to have conversations when setting up 529 plans for children and grandchildren. Later on, they discuss the stock market shifting away from growth and tech stocks to a more conservative approach involving fixed products and higher interest rates.

