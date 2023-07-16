WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

This week Ilyce and Tom dive right in discussing how the dynamic changes with taxes in retirement. Then, they debate whether AI can replace financial advisors. Later on, they talk about knowing when you’ve saved enough to retire and how the latest numbers show millions of Americans still haven’t written a will.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.