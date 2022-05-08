WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Many people are becoming new grandparents, and they’re asking what kinds of financial moves they can make to help ease the burden on their kids. Ilyce and Tom discuss short-term and long-term help grandparents should be thinking about when it comes to easing the financial burden on their kids now and in the future. Then, they share a good idea to get a decent short-term return from I-Bonds.

