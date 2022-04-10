WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Is it harder to get rich today than it was 30, 40 or 50 years ago? Ilyce and Tom talk about why it’s way harder for recent college grads to get rich and stay rich. Then, they discuss if it’s worth taking funds out of a retirement account to pay off debt.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.