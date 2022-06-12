WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Early retirement may still be a dream for many, but it comes with risks. And an article from CNBC says the earlier you retire, the greater the risks. Ilyce and Tom discuss what to consider when it comes to determining whether a person and their money are ready to retire. Later on, they dive into recent changes to the rules governing financial aid and the ability for grandparents to help with their grandchildren’s college education.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.