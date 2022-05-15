WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Good news arrived this week in the form of inflation dropping slightly, to 8.3% in April. Ilyce and Tom break down the change and the not-so-great news that may affect clients in their 40s and 50s. Later in the show, the team expands on last week’s discussion about iBonds.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.